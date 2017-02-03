Opera Roanoke presents Carlisle Floyd’s Susannah

Jefferson Center 541 Luck Avenue SW #221 , Roanoke, Virginia 24016

Admission: $26-$105, Students FREE with ID

We will conclude our 41 st season of great musical theater in Virginia’s blue ridge with the local premiere of what many consider the greatest American opera of the 20 th century: Carlisle Floyd’s award-winning drama, Susannah. Based on a story from the Biblical Apocrypha, Susannah is a compelling drama whose issues resonate across cultural, social, political and religious lines. Set in the Appalachian mountains, Susannah’s music reflects its locale, and Floyd’s score is a masterpiece of dramatic power and lyrical beauty. MET Opera conductor, and Opera Roanoke Principal Guest Conductor Steven White leads the Roanoke Symphony Orchestra and an outstanding cast, under the stage direction of Artistic Director, Scott Williamson.

