Opera Roanoke presents Tosca

Friday, October 27, 2017 - 7:30pm

Sunday, October 29, 2017 - 3:00pm

Opera Roanoke opens its 42nd season with a new production of Tosca. Not seen in Roanoke since 2001, Puccini’s melodrama teems with its composer’s signature blend of sweeping passions and compelling theatricality. The show features a cast of Opera Roanoke returning favorites including, Dinyar Vania (La Traviata ’16), Thomas Cannon (Madama Butterfly ’11), and Emily Johnson (Falstaff ’08) in the title role. This taut musical thriller is a perfect opera for the weekend before Halloween.