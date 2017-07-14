Paint Nite at the History Museum of Western Virginia

Raise your glass to a NEW kind of night out! Paint Nite® invites you to create your own unique piece of art, guided by a professional artist and party host. You'll spend two hours painting, laughing, and flexing your creative muscles. There's no experience necessary and we'll provide all the supplies, so you don't have to worry about a thing (except having a great time!). The event begins promptly at 6:30 pm. Please allow extra time to find parking and get settled. If you're coming with a group, make sure you arrive early to get seats together. We look forward to seeing you there! Tickets are $45 per person and the History Museum will receive part of the proceeds. To purchase tickets online go to https://paintnite.com/events/1064123.html