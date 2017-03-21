Paint your Pet

to Google Calendar - Paint your Pet - 2017-05-18 17:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Paint your Pet - 2017-05-18 17:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Paint your Pet - 2017-05-18 17:30:00 iCalendar - Paint your Pet - 2017-05-18 17:30:00

Taubman Museum of Art 110 Salem Avenue Southeast, Roanoke, Virginia

$50 Non Members, $45 Members

Do you want a lasting portrait of your pet that isn't on Instagram? Send in a clear photo of your pet's face and our instructor will prep your canvas with your pet's image.

Your instructor will provide stroke-by-stroke instructions, paint, a 16” x 20” canvas, brushes, and easel. A drink ticket for a beverage of your choice is included. Your one-of-a-kind artwork of your beloved Fido or Fluffy is yours to take home!

Registration required in advance.

Info

Taubman Museum of Art 110 Salem Avenue Southeast, Roanoke, Virginia View Map

Visit Event Website

540.342.5760

to Google Calendar - Paint your Pet - 2017-05-18 17:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Paint your Pet - 2017-05-18 17:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Paint your Pet - 2017-05-18 17:30:00 iCalendar - Paint your Pet - 2017-05-18 17:30:00

Contests
FREE E-Newsletter
Subscribe to The Roanoker!
Like us on Facebook!
The Menu: Roanoke's Best Restaurant Guide
Visit Our Sister Magazines!
Blue Ridge Country
Life Outside magazine
bridebook