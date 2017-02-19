Pairapalooza Lynchburg

to Google Calendar - Pairapalooza Lynchburg - 2017-02-19 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Pairapalooza Lynchburg - 2017-02-19 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Pairapalooza Lynchburg - 2017-02-19 14:00:00 iCalendar - Pairapalooza Lynchburg - 2017-02-19 14:00:00

Academy Center of the Arts 519 Commerce St, Lynchburg, Virginia 24504

We know that good food and good wine go hand in hand. That is why we work with the best local chefs and wineries to provide the ultimate in food and wine pairing. When appropriately paired, wine and food have the ability to enhance each other’s flavors, making them more pronounced, and render the entire tasting a more satisfying and enjoyable one. Learning the nuances of wine pairing is an unmatched experience.

The event benefits the Academy Center of the Arts

Info

Academy Center of the Arts 519 Commerce St, Lynchburg, Virginia 24504 View Map

Food & Drink

to Google Calendar - Pairapalooza Lynchburg - 2017-02-19 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Pairapalooza Lynchburg - 2017-02-19 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Pairapalooza Lynchburg - 2017-02-19 14:00:00 iCalendar - Pairapalooza Lynchburg - 2017-02-19 14:00:00

Contests
FREE E-Newsletter
Subscribe to The Roanoker!
Like us on Facebook!
The Menu: Roanoke's Best Restaurant Guide
Visit Our Sister Magazines!
Blue Ridge Country
Life Outside magazine
bridebook