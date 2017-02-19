Pairapalooza Lynchburg

We know that good food and good wine go hand in hand. That is why we work with the best local chefs and wineries to provide the ultimate in food and wine pairing. When appropriately paired, wine and food have the ability to enhance each other’s flavors, making them more pronounced, and render the entire tasting a more satisfying and enjoyable one. Learning the nuances of wine pairing is an unmatched experience.

The event benefits the Academy Center of the Arts