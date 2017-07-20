Party at The Pavilion

Daleville Town Center 90 Town Center Street, Daleville, Virginia 24083

Join us for a fantastic season of live entertainment on select Thursdays at Daleville Town Center! Admission is $5.00 and adult beverages may be purchased for $5.00! Food vendors will be on site! This is a family friendly event! Look for fun activities in our Kids Zone! This event series benefits local charities! Entertainment provided by: The Kings Bring your favorite lawn chair and enjoy the gorgeous venue! No outside food/drink, pets or coolers www.facebook.com/dalevilletowncenter www.facebook.com/partyatthepavilion

Daleville Town Center 90 Town Center Street, Daleville, Virginia 24083

