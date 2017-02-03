Party for the Planet

Mill Mountain Zoo Mill Mountain Spur, Roanoke, Virginia

Admission: $9 for adults and $7 for kids

Come celebrate Earth Day with a Party for the Planet at Mill Mountain Zoo. Enjoy fun activities for the whole family! See our wonderful collection of animals, including vulnerable or endangered species and chat with zookeepers. Participate in neat earth friendly art activities and learn what you can do to help the planet! All activities are included with Zoo admission!

