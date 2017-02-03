Admission: $9 for adults and $7 for kids
Come celebrate Earth Day with a Party for the Planet at Mill Mountain Zoo. Enjoy fun activities for the whole family! See our wonderful collection of animals, including vulnerable or endangered species and chat with zookeepers. Participate in neat earth friendly art activities and learn what you can do to help the planet! All activities are included with Zoo admission!
Info
Mill Mountain Zoo Mill Mountain Spur, Roanoke, Virginia View Map
