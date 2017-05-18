Party in Elmwood

to Google Calendar - Party in Elmwood - 2017-05-18 17:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Party in Elmwood - 2017-05-18 17:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Party in Elmwood - 2017-05-18 17:30:00 iCalendar - Party in Elmwood - 2017-05-18 17:30:00

Elmwood Park Roanoke, Virginia

Get ready to groove and shag at Party in Elmwood for the 2017 season! Roanoke’s favorite beach music dance party is in Elmwood Park every Thursday night from May 18th through September 14th, 5:30pm to 8:30pm. Admission is $5 per person at the gate. Kids under 12 are free! Join us for all of your favorite bands and jams! Get your shag on and enjoy friends, food, and drinks in the region’s most vibrant and exciting destination: Downtown Roanoke. Bring your lawn chair and relax to the some of the greatest beach bands. No coolers, please.

Info

Elmwood Park Roanoke, Virginia View Map

Visit Event Website

(540)342-2028

please enable javascript to view

to Google Calendar - Party in Elmwood - 2017-05-18 17:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Party in Elmwood - 2017-05-18 17:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Party in Elmwood - 2017-05-18 17:30:00 iCalendar - Party in Elmwood - 2017-05-18 17:30:00

Contests
FREE E-Newsletter
Subscribe to The Roanoker!
Like us on Facebook!
The Menu: Roanoke's Best Restaurant Guide
Visit Our Sister Magazines!
Blue Ridge Country
Life Outside magazine
bridebook