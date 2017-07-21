Hollins Festival of New Works

Admission: Free

Get ready to groove and shag at Party in Elmwood for the 2017 season! Roanoke’s favorite beach music dance party is in Elmwood Park every Thursday night from May 18th through September 14th, 5:30pm to 8:30pm. Admission is $5 per person at the gate. Kids under 12 are free! Join us for all of your favorite bands and jams! Get your shag on and enjoy friends, food, and drinks in the region’s most vibrant and exciting destination: Downtown Roanoke. Bring your lawn chair and relax to the some of the greatest beach bands. No coolers, please.