PAW Patrol Live! “Race to the Rescue” at the Berglund Center

PAW Patrol Live! “Race to the Rescue” based on hit preschool series PAW Patrol, which airs on Nickelodeon, will visit Berglund Center on April 29 and 30, 2017. PAW Patrol Live! brings everybody’s favorite pups to the stage for an action-packed, high-energy, musical adventure. When Mayor Goodway goes missing during the day of The Great Adventure Bay Race, the pups come to the rescue. Join Ryder, Chase, Marshall, Rocky, Rubble, Zuma, Skye and Everest when they visit Roanoke. Tickets for all five performances are on sale now and can be purchased at www.HomeTownBankTix.com or by calling 1-877-HTB-TIXNow.

The performance features up-tempo music and a brand new cleverly written script that is a good introduction to live theater for kids. Classic theatrical scenery along with a high-tech video wall visually transports families to an authentic PAW Patrol environment. Special interactive video allows the audience to participate via interviews, solve clues with the Pups, follow Mayor Goodway and much more. Paw Patrol Live! is a Nickelodeon and VStar Entertainment Group co-presentation.