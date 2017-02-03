Performance in Remembrance

Admission: Free

All members of the community are invited to attend a performance to commemorate and reflect on the lives lost on April 16, 2007, at Virginia Tech. The program will feature the Virginia Tech Wind Ensemble and Choirs and the student-led Contemporary Dance Ensemble, among others. The Moss Arts Center will host a related installation for reflection and remembrance in the Miles C. Horton Jr. and Sherwood Payne Quillen ‘71 Reception Galleries beginning April 12. For additional information on the university’s 10th Day of Remembrance, please visit weremember.vt.edu. Street and Davis Performance Hall, Anne and Ellen Fife Theatre Free