Performance in Remembrance

Google Calendar - Performance in Remembrance - 2017-04-14 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Performance in Remembrance - 2017-04-14 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Performance in Remembrance - 2017-04-14 19:00:00 iCalendar - Performance in Remembrance - 2017-04-14 19:00:00

Moss Arts Center at Virginia Tech 190 Alumni Mall , Roanoke, Virginia 24061

Admission: Free

All members of the community are invited to attend a performance to commemorate and reflect on the lives lost on April 16, 2007, at Virginia Tech. The program will feature the Virginia Tech Wind Ensemble and Choirs and the student-led Contemporary Dance Ensemble, among others. The Moss Arts Center will host a related installation for reflection and remembrance in the Miles C. Horton Jr. and Sherwood Payne Quillen ‘71 Reception Galleries beginning April 12. For additional information on the university’s 10th Day of Remembrance, please visit weremember.vt.edu. Street and Davis Performance Hall, Anne and Ellen Fife Theatre Free

Info

Moss Arts Center at Virginia Tech 190 Alumni Mall , Roanoke, Virginia 24061

Visit Event Website

(540) 231-5300

please enable javascript to view

Google Calendar - Performance in Remembrance - 2017-04-14 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Performance in Remembrance - 2017-04-14 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Performance in Remembrance - 2017-04-14 19:00:00 iCalendar - Performance in Remembrance - 2017-04-14 19:00:00

Contests
Best Of Ballot
FREE E-Newsletter
Subscribe to The Roanoker!
Like us on Facebook!
The Menu: Roanoke's Best Restaurant Guide
Visit Our Sister Magazines!
Blue Ridge Country
Life Outside magazine
bridebook