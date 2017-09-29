Picnic with the Pops: Ray, Motown & Beyond!

Salem Civic Center 1001 Roanoke Boulevard, Salem, Virginia 24153

David Stewart Wiley, Conductor

Ellis Hall, vocalist/multi-instrumentalist

Ray Charles' one and only declared protege, Ellis Hall opens the Pops this season! Join Maestro Wiley and your Roanoke Symphony Orchestra in Ray, Motown, & Beyond!, a soulful celebration of the R&B roots and deep passion for the heart and soul of music that Ellis and Ray shared. Hits include "Georgia on my Mind," "Hit the Road Jack," "Ain't No Mountain," "America the Beautiful," "I Heard it Through the Grapevine," "Let the Good Times Roll" plus some incredible Ellis Hall originals.

Info
View Map
