Pokemon Regional Championship

Berglund Performing Arts Theatre Roanoke, Virginia

Pokemon Trading Card Game and Video Game Regional Championship competition awarding up to $20,000 or more in scholarships, cash and prizes is taking place at Berglund Center May 6th - 7th! 

Featuring:

Vendor Marketplace featuring Pokemon, Anime and Craft vendors

Side Events starting at 9 AM Saturday 

Pokemon Photobooth

Costume/Cosplay Contest

Pokemon GO Tours

Pokken Tournaments

Creative Corner

Scavenger Hunt contest

… and More!

Berglund Performing Arts Theatre Roanoke, Virginia

540-853-2241

Contests
