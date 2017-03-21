Pokemon Regional Championship

Pokemon Trading Card Game and Video Game Regional Championship competition awarding up to $20,000 or more in scholarships, cash and prizes is taking place at Berglund Center May 6th - 7th!

Featuring:

Vendor Marketplace featuring Pokemon, Anime and Craft vendors

Side Events starting at 9 AM Saturday

Pokemon Photobooth

Costume/Cosplay Contest

Pokemon GO Tours

Pokken Tournaments

Creative Corner

Scavenger Hunt contest

… and More!