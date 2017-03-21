Pokemon Regional Championship

Pokemon Trading Card Game and Video Game Regional Championship competition awarding up to $20,000 or more in scholarships, cash and prizes is taking place at Berglund Center May 6th - 7th!
Featuring:
Vendor Marketplace featuring Pokemon, Anime and Craft vendors
Side Events starting at 9 AM Saturday
Pokemon Photobooth
Costume/Cosplay Contest
Pokemon GO Tours
Pokken Tournaments
Creative Corner
Scavenger Hunt contest
… and More!
Info
Berglund Performing Arts Theatre Roanoke, Virginia View Map
