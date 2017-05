June 26, 27, 28, 29, 30

July 24, 25, 26, 27, 28

WELCOME TO THE EXCITING WORLD OF PLANES, TRAINS, AND AUTOMOBILES!!! This summer, the VMT is happy to host two different Summer Camps for our pre-school aged (3-5) friends! June 26-30 and July 24-28. Camp runs from 10am to 12pm. All kids are welcome, but please be potty-trained and remember to bring a snack!