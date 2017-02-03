Saturday, April 22, 2017—10:00AM-3PM Prelude to Invasion: A Living History Event D-Day history will come to life as we go back in time to World War II! Come encounter costumed interpreters who tell tales of the War: workers on the Home Front at local factories; members of Eisenhower’s staff who helped plan the invasion; liberated French residents; and the soldiers, sailors, and airmen who landed on the beaches of Normandy on June 6, 1944. WWII era encampments will be scattered throughout the grounds and WWII veterans will be on hand to share their personal experiences in the war. Children will also have the opportunity to try their hand at living history with 1940s clothing. Regular admission fees apply. Contact the Memorial’s Education Department at (540) 586-3329 ext. 111 or education@dday.org for more information.