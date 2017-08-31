Preview Night of Vessels: A Human Journey, new works by James Glass, benefiting Planned Parenthood South Atlantic

Fleda A. Ring Artworks, in partnership with Planned Parenthood South Atlantic and Alexander/Heath Contemporary, is proud to present Vessels: A Human Journey, featuring new works of photography by James Glass.

Location: Alexander/Heath Contemporary, 425 Campbell Avenue SW

Preview Night: Thursday, August 31st from 6 pm to 10 pm.

General Opening: Friday, September 1st at 6 pm.

Vessels: A Human Journey traces the arc of human life, capturing its joys, struggles, and all of the moments experienced in between. More than an exploration of physicality, these images demonstrate that the human form is a vessel for the mind, “the essence of our being”. The resulting works are intense, emotional studies of the vulnerability of life and humankind’s environments—both natural and adapted.

All of the moments captured in this exhibition spring from the health of the body. As a staunch supporter of Planned Parenthood South Atlantic, Glass emphasizes that affordable, accessible healthcare enables people to live their lives to the fullest. “To pursue knowledge and enlightenment,” he says, “we must be healthy. We cannot be healthy if others limit our access to medicine. Our good health is crucial to our very humanity and our ability to live, love and learn.” He argues that science, reason and kindness should be the primary tools we use to navigate our own journeys from birth to death.

On Thursday, August 31st, from 6 pm to 10 pm, there will be a special preview night of Vessels: A Human Journey. Attendees will have the opportunity to view the exhibition and meet the artist in an intimate setting. Guests will enjoy libations, hors d’oeuvres and creative conversations. Tickets are $35 for general admission and $25 for nonprofit employees, students (with IDs) and those with limited income, with additional sponsorship levels available. All proceeds will benefit Planned Parenthood South Atlantic. Contact Rachel Fletcher at rachel.fletcher@ppsat.org or visit vessels.ppsat.org for additional details.

Glass, an American photographer, was the winner of the 2017 Roanoke College Biennial. His work has appeared in solo and group shows in Fleda A. Ring Artworks, the Roanoke College Smoyer Gallery, the Jacksonville Art Center, and the Naples Art Association. His forthcoming exhibitions include the Center for Fine Art Photography in Fort Collins, Colorado. A self-taught photographer, Glass resides in Blacksburg, Virginia with his partner and three young children.

On exhibition from Friday, September 1st through Saturday, September 30th, 2017.