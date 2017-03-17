Admission: $10

Starting at 7:00pm, The River Rock will be offering a $10 pass with all rental gear- climbing shoes, harness, and chalk bag - included. Climb first, then head next door to the Wasena City Tap Room for more specials there! All first-time visitors will be taken on a quick tour of our facility where we will explain how everything works, show you how to use the auto-belays, and then let you loose to have fun. Everyone entering our facility will need to have a Visitor Agreement Form on file: if you have never visited The River Rock before you can fill it out online at www.riverrockclimbing.com.