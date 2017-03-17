Admission: $10
Starting at 7:00pm, The River Rock will be offering a $10 pass with all rental gear- climbing shoes, harness, and chalk bag - included. Climb first, then head next door to the Wasena City Tap Room for more specials there! All first-time visitors will be taken on a quick tour of our facility where we will explain how everything works, show you how to use the auto-belays, and then let you loose to have fun. Everyone entering our facility will need to have a Visitor Agreement Form on file: if you have never visited The River Rock before you can fill it out online at www.riverrockclimbing.com.
Info
River Rock Climbing Gym 806, Suite 100 Wasena Avenue, Roanoke, Virginia 24015 View Map
