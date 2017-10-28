Pumpkinfest

Come take a walk through our Chefs vs. Surgeons Jack O' Lantern patch and vote for your favorite pumpkin. There will also be carnival games, inflatables, pumpkin give-away, costume contest, hay rides, and a pumpkin auction. Hotdogs and chips will be sold throughout the day. All proceeds benefit Special Olympics. Trick or treating will be from 10-11 a.m. with the local merchants. The costume contest, games, & pumpkin auction will be from 11-2 p.m.