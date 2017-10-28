Pumpkinfest

to Google Calendar - Pumpkinfest - 2017-10-28 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Pumpkinfest - 2017-10-28 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Pumpkinfest - 2017-10-28 10:00:00 iCalendar - Pumpkinfest - 2017-10-28 10:00:00

Salem Farmers Market 14 Main Street, Salem, Virginia

Come take a walk through our Chefs vs. Surgeons Jack O' Lantern patch and vote for your favorite pumpkin. There will also be carnival games, inflatables, pumpkin give-away, costume contest, hay rides, and a pumpkin auction. Hotdogs and chips will be sold throughout the day. All proceeds benefit Special Olympics. Trick or treating will be from 10-11 a.m. with the local merchants. The costume contest, games, & pumpkin auction will be from 11-2 p.m.

Info
Salem Farmers Market 14 Main Street, Salem, Virginia View Map
to Google Calendar - Pumpkinfest - 2017-10-28 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Pumpkinfest - 2017-10-28 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Pumpkinfest - 2017-10-28 10:00:00 iCalendar - Pumpkinfest - 2017-10-28 10:00:00
Contests
Vote For Your Favorite Restaurants Today!
FREE E-Newsletter
Subscribe to The Roanoker!
Like us on Facebook!
The Menu: Roanoke's Best Restaurant Guide
Visit Our Sister Magazines!
Blue Ridge Country
Life Outside magazine
bridebook

Our Blogs