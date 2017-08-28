The Quantico Marine Corps Band 175th Anniversary Performance

The Marine Band played for the 25th Anniversary of Roanoke College and the Quantico Marine Corps Band will play in honor of the College's 175th Anniversary on Monday evening, August 28th. The Quantico Marine Corps Band, established in 1918 is one of the oldest professional musical ensembles in the Marine Corp. The Band is directed by the Commandant of the Marine Corps and Commanding Officer of Marine Corps Installations National Capital Region-MCB Quantico. Overseeing band operations is Bandmaster, Master Sergeant David J. Wilson. Gunnery Sergeant Kristofer P. Hutsell is the Enlisted Conductor and Staff Sergeant James D. Mathis is the Drum Major. The Band performs classic to contemporary pieces, for over 350 annual concerts across the Eastern Seaboard.

The Roanoke Collegian, a monthly news publication for Roanoke College, described the Quarto-Centennial reunion in the March 1878 edition: "By the kind permission of President Hayes and Secretary Thompson of the Navy, the United States Marine Band from Washing D.C. will furnish music for the Reunion and commencement exercises". The Marine band played for the Roanoke College commencement ceremony on Thursday 6/13, 1878. Alumni, friends and family traveled by railroad for the Quatro-Centennial (25th) reunion; a celebration that lasted from 6/9 - 6/13.