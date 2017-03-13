Remembering Their Sacrifice: Memorial Day at the D-Day Memorial

National D-Day Memorial 3 Overlord Circle, Bedford, Virginia

Admission: Free until Noon

A special Memorial Day ceremony to officially recognize the men and women who have sacrificed for our freedoms. The program begins at 11 a.m. Keynote speaker is Herschel “Woody” Williams, one of only six surviving Medal of Honor recipients from WWII. The Memorial will also dedicate Virginia’s Gold Star Families Memorial Monument. Special music by Brass 5. Admission is free until noon. The latest installment of veteran bricks will also be dedicated. Guests are asked to bring their own chair. Call (540) 586-3329 or visit www.dday.org for more information.

National D-Day Memorial 3 Overlord Circle, Bedford, Virginia View Map

540-586-3329

