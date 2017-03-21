Roanoke Ballet Theatre presents Cinderella

Premium Loge - $40
Gold Level - $30
Silver Level - $26
Bronze Level - $22
A $3 per ticket service fee will be added to all orders.
Tickets for children 8 and under are available at 1/2 price. Please call the Jefferson Center Box Office for this discount.
Coming to Jefferson Center this June, Roanoke Ballet Theatre proudly presents Cinderella!
Roanoke Ballet Theatre tells the classic tale of a girl who spends much of her life abused by her stepmother and stepsisters. Luckily, Cinderella is destined (with the help of her Fairy Godmother) to attend a ball and fall in love with the Prince of the land.
This ballet promises to be a fun and family-friendly event!
Info
Jefferson Center - Shaftman Performance Hall 541 Luck Ave, Roanoke, Virginia 24016 View Map