Roanoke Ballet Theatre presents Cinderella

Jefferson Center - Shaftman Performance Hall 541 Luck Ave, Roanoke, Virginia 24016

Premium Loge - $40

Gold Level - $30

Silver Level - $26

Bronze Level - $22

A $3 per ticket service fee will be added to all orders.

Tickets for children 8 and under are available at 1/2 price.  Please call the Jefferson Center Box Office for this discount.

Coming to Jefferson Center this June, Roanoke Ballet Theatre proudly presents Cinderella!

Roanoke Ballet Theatre tells the classic tale of a girl who spends much of her life abused by her stepmother and stepsisters.  Luckily, Cinderella is destined (with the help of her Fairy Godmother)  to attend a ball and fall in love with the Prince of the land.

This ballet promises to be a fun and family-friendly event!

Jefferson Center - Shaftman Performance Hall 541 Luck Ave, Roanoke, Virginia 24016

