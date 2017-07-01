Roanoke Craft Beer Tour

Big Lick Brewing Company Roanoke, Virginia

July 1, 8, 15, 22, 29

August 5

Serving joy and fun on every tour!   The most convenient and fun way to discover Roanoke’s craft beer scene like an insider!   TripAdvisor - 5 Star Rated   Visit 3 breweries, enjoys tastings of award winning local craft brews, go behind the scenes to explore brewing facilities, learn the basics of brewing beer (“Beer Brewing 101”), examine traditional ingredients.   Beer tastings, round trip transportation, light snacks and food are included in the tour.   Whether you’re a craft beer newcomer or a craft beer expert, you’re sure to enjoy the tour, lively beer conversation, and the opportunity to sample the work of our local brew masters. Private group tours available as well for up to 14 guests.  ADVANCE TICKETS REQUIRED. MUST BE 21 OR OLDER. Questions? Call 540.309.1781

Info

Big Lick Brewing Company Roanoke, Virginia View Map

Visit Event Website

540.309.1781

