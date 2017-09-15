Roanoke Greek Festival

FREE ADMISSION

Friday

11:00 AM to 10:00 PM

Saturday

11:00 AM to 10:00 PM

Sunday

12:00 noon to 7:00 PM

(Rain or Shine)

Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church • 30 Huntington Blvd. NE • Roanoke, VA 24012

"Καλώς Ορίσατε (Welcome to you)

On behalf of our hard working parishioners of Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, I would like to say: “Καλώς Ορίσατε (Kalós orísate)” Welcome! We are proud to live in a country which allows us to preserve our rich Hellenic culture and still be Americans. Each year we offer this celebration to the Star City area so that you may experience a culture that is not only historic and profound, but a culture which celebrates life.

Greece is a very small country, only 10 million people, but her culture has spread over much of the world. As here in Roanoke and SW Virginia, there are Greek communities in Europe, Asia, Australia and Africa. These communities are united in a common heritage and a common faith, Orthodox Christianity. This is what we would like to share with you.

As you attend our festival, you will experience the sights, sounds and tastes of proud people whose cultural history goes back over 4,500 years. Our members have worked very hard to prepare authentic foods, costumes, dances and prepare our festival grounds so that you can become “Greek for a Day.” We invite you to participate in this celebration of Hellenic culture.

We thank you for your support and hope you enjoy our heritage and philoxenia (hospitality).

- OPA! Peter Simopoulos (Chairman Since 2006)

Thank you to everyone who has come out to support our festival.