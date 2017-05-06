Roanoke hosting 2017 Pokémon Regional Championships Tournament!

Berglund Center 710 Williamson Rd NE, Roanoke, Virginia 24016

Pokémon Trading Card Game (TCG) and video game players, supporters, and fans from throughout the Southeast are invited to attend the 2017 Pokémon Regional Championships the weekend of May 6th and 7th. The Berglund Center is hosting the family-friendly event where competitors will vie for the coveted title of Pokémon Regional Champion, $50,000 in prize money, scholarships, and Travel Certificates, as well as Championship Points that count toward a potential invite to the 2017 Pokémon World Championships in Anaheim, CA in August. Visit Pokemon.com/play to learn more.

Berglund Center 710 Williamson Rd NE, Roanoke, Virginia 24016

