July 5, 12, 19, 26

August 2, 9

Weekly gathering of Oldtime Stringband musicians and friends in a family friendly venue. Open to the public; bring an instrument and join in, slip on your dancing shoes, or grab a seat and listen. Plenty of seating (including 5 couches) on the Salem Avenue mezzanine. Accessible by stairs or a roomy elevator. Come join us and bring a friend.