Roanoke Symphony Orchestra: “Masterworks Concert”

Moss Arts Center at Virginia Tech 190 Alumni Mall , Roanoke, Virginia 24061

David Stewart Wiley, artistic director and conductor Jeffrey Biegel, piano Celebrate the 2017-2018 season opening of the Roanoke Symphony Orchestra with this special appearance in Blacksburg. Under the baton of Maestro David Stewart Wiley, the orchestra performs Beethoven’s Piano Concerto no. 5 in E Minor and Beethoven’s Piano Concerto no. 5, “Emperor,” in E Minor, op. 73 with guest pianist Jeffrey Biegel. The second half of the evening features Brahms’ Symphony no. 4 in E Minor.

Info
Our Blogs