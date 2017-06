ROANOKE VALLEY (ALL DAY) LINE DANCE WORKSHOP AND DANCE

http://rvlinedance.wordpress.com/

Download a poster and signup sheet at

https://rvlinedance.files.wordpress.com/2017/06/20170916-posterandsignupsheet1.pdf

Find us on Facebook at

https://www.facebook.com/events/443151426076602/

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 16, 2017

10AM – 5PM – NON-STOP WORKSHOP

7PM – 11PM – SOCIAL DANCE

EARLY BIRD PRE-REGISTRATION PRICING ALL DAY: $25*

*MUST BE REGISTERED AND PAID BY AUGUST 15, 2017