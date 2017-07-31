Robotics summer camp (rising K-5)

Science Museum of Western Virginia 4412 Electric Road, Roanoke, Virginia 24018

Robotics

Whether they are cleaning our houses, diving down to the bottom of the deepest oceans, or exploring far away planets, robots are everywhere. But who tells them what to do? Join us as we do a hands-on exploration of robot programming and design. (Please send a lunch, two snacks, and a water bottle with your roboticist each day.)

Click here to register your K-2 camper for Robotics   This session is full!  If you would like to be placed on a waiting list, please email hweiss@smwv.org.

Click here to register your 3-5 camper for Robotics   This session is full!  If you would like to be placed on a waiting list, please email hweiss@smwv.org.

New this summer: Tired of packing lunches? Let us do it for you! For a small additional fee, the museum will provide a lunch and snacks for your camper.

Before and After Camp Care

Before camp care (beginning at 8am each day) and after camp care (ending at 5pm each day) may be added to any session for an additional fee:

Before Camp Care:  $30 per week

After Camp Care:  $30 per week

Before and After Camp Care:  $50 per week

Info

