Rogue One - A Star Wars Story - Movies in the Market

Blue Eagle Credit Union Movies in the Market presented by WFXR News

Unwind after a long work week and enjoy FREE, family-friendly entertainment in Market Square! Bring a blanket or lawn chair, some snacks or stop by one of our great Downtown restaurants for something to eat! A concessionaire will also be on site. The movie begins at dusk (around sunset-when the sun has gone down enough to see the screen) in Market Square, with kids activities beginning around 6:00pm.

July 14th McDonald's Movie Night

Former scientist Galen Erso lives on a farm with his wife and young daughter Jyn. His peaceful existence comes crashing down when the evil Orson Krennic takes him away from his beloved family. Many years later, Galen is now the Empire's lead engineer for the most powerful weapon in the galaxy, the Death Star. Knowing that her father holds the key to its destruction, a vengeful Jyn joins forces with a spy and other resistance fighters to steal the space station's plans for the Rebel Alliance. Rated: PG13