Roll Over Cancer Benefit Bicycle Ride

Google Calendar - Roll Over Cancer Benefit Bicycle Ride - 2017-07-29 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Roll Over Cancer Benefit Bicycle Ride - 2017-07-29 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Roll Over Cancer Benefit Bicycle Ride - 2017-07-29 00:00:00 iCalendar - Roll Over Cancer Benefit Bicycle Ride - 2017-07-29 00:00:00

Chaos Mountain Brewing Co. 3135 Dillons Mill Road, Callaway, Virginia 24067

Join us for the 4th Annual Roll Over Cancer Bike Ride on Saturday, July 29 at Chaos Mountain Brewing in Callaway.

Cyclist of all skill levels are welcome to join us up on the Mountain for a leisurely 25-mile or 50-mile ride along the scenic country roads of Franklin County. After the ride, participants are invited to the brewery for delicious food from 2Dye4Que and live music.

Riders will depart the brewery at 9 am for the 50-mike ride, and 10 am for the 25 mile ride. All riders will be provided with a printed map of their route. 

There is no cost to join the ride, but the Roll Over Cancer team will gladly accepting donations for the Stand Up To Cancer Foundation.

Info

Chaos Mountain Brewing Co. 3135 Dillons Mill Road, Callaway, Virginia 24067 View Map

Visit Event Website

(540) 334-1600

