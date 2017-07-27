July 27

August 31

Our popular Rooftop Riot series is back! Come party with us high above Downtown Roanoke! Center in the Square is opening its rooftop space to the general public for an after-hours party. Unwind with a drink after a hard day of work while enjoying fabulous evening views of Downtown Roanoke from above and some great musical entertainment featuring Hott Sauce. Don’t miss out on all the fun. Admission is just $5 at the door with access to a cash bar and light food. 21 and older only event. Hope to see you there!