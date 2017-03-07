RSO Impressionist Garden: Music, Color & Light

Taubman Museum of Art 110 Salem Avenue Southeast, Roanoke, Virginia

Admission: $32-$53

Here's a truly colorful springtime destination at Taubman Museum of Art. The RSO Virtuosi and Taubman Museum present "Impressionist Garden: Music Color & Light" with selections by Ravel, Debussy, Copland and more, plus the Taubman Museum's exhibition Impressionist Garden: Color and Light on display from New York Botanical Gardens. Note: The museum will be closed to the public during this special concert event -- open only to RSO ticket holders at this collaboration of sight and sound at Taubman Museum. Cash bar / refreshments.

Taubman Museum of Art 110 Salem Avenue Southeast, Roanoke, Virginia View Map

540.343.9127

