Run for Boys Home 5K and Kids Fun Run

Join us on Saturday, September 9, 2017 at The Roanoke River Greenway, Wasena Park as Boys Home of Virginia located in Covington, hosts their First Annual Run for Boys Home 5K & Kids Fun Run! Kids Fun Run will begin at 8:45 a.m., with the 5K following at 9:15 a.m. All funds raised will help with the construction and renovation of two elementary school classrooms on the Boys Home campus. Boys Home houses and educated nearly 60 at-risk boys, ages 6-18, who have been impacted by poverty or family instability. Hoping to make a positive difference in the lives of these young men, Boys Home's motto is "A successful man has to start somewhere."