Salem Fair

Salem Civic Center 1001 Roanoke Boulevard, Salem, Virginia 24153

A regionally based agricultural fair in the western part of the Commonwealth of Virginia. The Salem Fair is the largest fair in the state and has been recognized as one of the top 100 fairs and expositions in the country.

Wednesday, June 28 – Friday, June 30 4:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. Saturday, July 1 – Sunday, July 2 12 noon to 11:00 p.m. Monday, July 3 – Friday, July 7 4:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. Saturday, July 8 - Sunday, July 9 12 noon to 11:00 p.m.

Salem Civic Center 1001 Roanoke Boulevard, Salem, Virginia 24153 View Map

540-375-3004

