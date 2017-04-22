Saturday Tours

Taubman Museum of Art 110 Salem Avenue Southeast, Roanoke, Virginia

Join a guided 30 minute tour to learn about the Taubman Museum of Art, the permanent collection and special exhibitions. Your tour guide will share fascinating background information about the works on view and answer any questions you might have. Highlights tours do not include ticketed exhibitions.

Meet at the bottom of the staircase.

$5 for adults | Free for children 15 and younger

Please note: Weekend tours are drop-in only and not eligible for groups of 10 or more. If you would like to bring a group, please contact Tours and Visitor Engagement Coordinator Katrina King at kking@taubmanmuseum.org or 540.204.4131 to schedule a tour that fits your group's needs.

Taubman Museum of Art 110 Salem Avenue Southeast, Roanoke, Virginia

540-204-4131

