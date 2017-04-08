Save A Horse Taste Some Bourbon

Shriner Hall 628 West Campbell Avenue, Roanoke, Virginia 24016

Join us as we celebrate and give back to abused and neglected horses that find their way to the Roanoke Valley Horse Rescue! This fundraising event will feature entertainment fromThe YES Movement. Bourbon Tasting and Hors D”oeuvres included ~ Beer and Wine Cash Bar

Fun, laughs, meet and greet RVHR staff and volunteers and enjoy bidding on some fantastic silent auction packages and items.

