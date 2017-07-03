Scholar-in-Residence: Katherine Capshaw

Hollins University 7916 Williamson Road , Roanoke, Virginia 24019

A professor of English at the University of Connecticut, Capshaw is the author of Civil Rights Childhood: Picturing Liberation in African American Photobooks and Children's Literature of the Harlem Renaissance. Her research interests include 20th century American literature, ethnic American literature (African American Literature), children's literature, the graphic novel, and visual culture.

Hollins University 7916 Williamson Road , Roanoke, Virginia 24019 View Map

540-362-6451

