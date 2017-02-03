$20 general admission, $10 students with ID and children 18 and under

What happens when you mix equal parts Dr. Seuss and Dr. Dre? A cornucopia of creativity from Secret Agent 23 Skidoo, a North Carolina musician who mixes a wide spectrum of genres into multi-instrumental, musically sophisticated, lyrically intelligent house party classics. Secret Agent 23 Skidoo is a stand-out star in the family music scene, combining the excitement of hip-hop with the magical world of childhood. Mixing sophisticated instrumental funk and positive, witty wordplay, he has earned a loyal national following. Skidoo's Grammy-nominated album, The Perfect Quirk, is classic hip-hop spiced with Motown, reggae, club thump, blues, and the occasional pirate shanty. His much anticipated follow up, Infinity Plus One, takes flight soon with songs that will take kids into outer space and deep into their imaginations. Secret Agent 23 Skidoo creates unique and heartwarming party music that has garnered national awards, seven number one hits on SiriusXM Global Radio, and praise from TIME, NPR, USA Today, and many others. Recommended for ages 3 and older