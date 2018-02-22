Serenade to Music

David Stewart Wiley, conductor

RSO Virtuosi Chamber Players

Mozart Serenade in C Minor for Winds K. 388 (384a)

Dvorak Serenade, Op. 44 in D Minor

John Williams Theme from Schindler's List

Klein Fugue

Don't miss the opportunity to experience this moving program at Temple Emanuel. The concert will include Mozart's brilliant C Minor Serenade for Winds, plus the touching Theme from Schindler's List by John Williams and Gideon Klein's Fugue written at Theresienstadt. Dvorak's little symphony for winds, his D Minor Serenade, is full of colorful Czech scenes and concludes this Destination concert - from Vienna to Bohemia.