SFJAZZ Collective: The Music of Miles Davis & Original Compositions

An all-star ensemble comprising eight of the finest performer/composers at work in jazz today, the SFJAZZ Collective’s mission each year is to perform fresh arrangements of works by a modern master and newly commissioned pieces by each Collective member. Through this pioneering approach, simultaneously honoring music’s greatest figures while championing jazz’s up-to-the-minute directions, the Collective embodies SFJAZZ’s commitment to jazz as a living, ever-relevant art form. Over their 10-year existence, the Collective has honored the music of John Coltrane, Ornette Coleman, Herbie Hancock, Thelonious Monk, Wayne Shorter, McCoy Tyner, Horace Silver, Stevie Wonder, Chick Corea, Joe Henderson, and Michael Jackson. For 2016-17, they pay tribute to trumpeter, composer, and innovator Miles Davis. More than any other figure, Davis changed the sound of jazz – not once, but consistently over his career – from the birth of bebop in the 1940s to the integration of rock approaches that gave rise to the fusion movement in the 1970s.