We are happy to announce that No Shame Theatre is returning to Salem,VA August 4th at it's new time of 9pm. Doors open at 8pm. NST will be every Friday night at 15 East Main St, Salem, VA. It is conveniently located next to Mill Mountain Coffee and Tea at the community center called "The Cave.”

You may be wondering what is No Shame Theatre? Why it is an important addition to our community? Well, let me tell you! NST was created on October 3, 1986, by Todd Ristau (Program Director of the Playwright's Lab at Hollins University) and Stan Ruth in the back of a pick-up truck in the E.C. Mabie Theater parking lot at the University of Iowa. Since then, it has grown across the country. NST is a creative outlet for performers and writers of every experience level.

At NST there are only 3 rules:

1. It has to be something original

2. It has to be 5 minutes or less

3. You can't break anything including the law

We accept the first 15 pieces submitted and nothing is turned away for not being "good enough." There won't be a charge for anyone coming to No Shame Theatre.

We are responsible for a $25 cleaning fee each week we hold NST so we do accept donations. We are also reaching out to the community for support. If you are interested in being a sponsor for one or more weeks of No Shame Theatre we would announce your support at the beginning of each event you support. We would also post about your support on the "No Shame Theatre-Salem" Facebook and Twitter pages.

If you are interested and have questions, concerns or ideas about others ways we can be partners please message us on Facebook or send us an email.