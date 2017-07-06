Shine Runners Pub Run at Chaos Mountain Brewery

Join the Shine Runners on the 1st Thursday of the month at Chaos Mountain Brewery in Callaway for a family friendly run through the countryside.

The run is free of cost and open to individuals of all fitness levels. Whether you want to run 3 miles, 5 miles or just walk with your dog or family, all are welcome. After the run you are welcome to stay and socialize at the brewery.

The run begins after a brief safety talk. All participants must have a light source and a reflective vest, which will be provided upon request. Participants under 18 must be accompanied by an adult.