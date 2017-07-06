Shine Runners Pub Run at Chaos Mountain Brewery

Join the Shine Runners on the 1st Thursday of the month at Chaos Mountain Brewery in Callaway for a family friendly run through the countryside.
The run is free of cost and open to individuals of all fitness levels. Whether you want to run 3 miles, 5 miles or just walk with your dog or family, all are welcome. After the run you are welcome to stay and socialize at the brewery.
The run begins after a brief safety talk. All participants must have a light source and a reflective vest, which will be provided upon request. Participants under 18 must be accompanied by an adult.
Info
Chaos Mountain Brewing Co. 3135 Dillons Mill Road, Callaway, Virginia 24067 View Map