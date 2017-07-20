Shine Runners Pub Run at Sunken City Brewery

Sunken City Brewery 40 Brewery Drive , Roanoke, Virginia 24101

Join the Shine Runners on the 3rd Thursday of the month at Sunken City Brewery in Hardy for a family friendly run.

The run is free of cost and open to individuals of all fitness levels. Whether you want to run 3 miles, 5 miles or just walk with your dog or family, all are welcome. After the run you are welcome to stay and socialize at the brewery.

The run begins after a brief safety talk. All participants must have a light source and a reflective vest, which will be provided upon request.  Participants under 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

Info

Visit Event Website

(540) 483-9293

