SHOPKINS LIVE! SHOP IT UP! FIRST EVER THEATRICAL SHOW NOW ON TOUR

Shopkins Live lights up the stage in this premiere live production packed with show stopping performances featuring the Shoppies. Join Jessicake, Bubbleisha, Peppa-Mint, Rainbow Kate, Cocolette, and Polli Polish as they perform the coolest dance moves, sing the latest pop songs, and show off the trendiest fashions.

All of Shopville is in a tizzy as preparations get underway for the annual “Funtastic Food and Fashion Fair”. Shady Diva showcases her latest fashion designs; Lippy Lips gives colorful advice at the nail salon; Kooky Cookie tries to get in a beauty nap! But wait!! No event is complete without a few hiccups! Who has high-jinxed the fashion pageant? Where is the super-secret celebrity guest? Will Slick Breadstick ever find a dance partner? The Shopkins and Shoppies need your help – the show must go on! Featuring innovative set design, creative costuming, and state of the art projections, this is one theatrical you don’t want to miss!