Returning for its 59th year, the Sidewalk Art Show is one of southwest Virginia's most anticipated summer traditions. The show infuses downtown Roanoke with energy, excitement, and creativity. This annual event- which occurs the weekend after Memorial Day (June 3 & 4, 2017)- is a premier destination for fine art shopping and offers visitors the opportunity to meet and talk with exhibiting artists. All of the works exhibited are for sale, including original paintings, prints, watercolors, etchings, mixed media, fine art photographs, fine crafts, and sculpture.

Join us as over 140 outstanding artists - many well-known and others recently discovered -show and sell the highest quality of fine art and craft.