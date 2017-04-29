SIGN-UPS FOR LOCAL USTA LEAGUE LEAGUES ARE NOW OPEN IN THE ROANOKE AREA

WHAT: It’s time to grab a racquet, your sneakers and some tennis balls and head to your local court to be part of a fun, social and healthy activity.

Registration for USTA tennis leagues are now taking place across the country – the perfect way to play for those looking to enjoy the thrill of competition while making friends in the process.

The USTA offers a wide variety of competitive tennis programs available for members of all ages.

WHEN: The 18 & Over summer USTA Leagues will run from April 23-June 11 and the 40 & Over summer USTA Leagues will run from June 12-July 22.

Registration for 18 & Over is currently open and will end Thursday, May 25. Registration for 40 & Over begins on Monday, May 22 and ends on Saturday, July 8.

TO REGISTER: To register, please contact Marie Earnhardt at marie.earnhardt@gmail.com or 484-645-4758.

For more information, visit www.usta.com/league

ABOUT: USTA League

USTA League offers several programs throughout the year that vary by gender, age and skill level. Formats also vary, with singles, doubles and mixed doubles available. Teams and leagues are set up by ability, which means matches will be competitive and stimulating. In addition to tennis being social and fun, the health benefits of our lifetime sport include increased burning of calories, reduction in blood pressure and reduced stress. These benefits play a role in reducing the risk of heart disease, the #1 life-threatening disease among men and women.