Smith Mountain Lake Pirate Days

Bridgewater Plaza 16430 Booker T. Washington Highway, Moneta, Virginia 24121

All three counties - Bedford, Franklin, and Pittsylvania - surrounding Smith Mountain Lake, VA, participate in creating a 3-Day Pirate Experience. The theme is simple and 'family friendly.' Lake area businesses welcome visitors and create a memorable Smith Mountain Lake experience. Families are encouraged to dress-up and bring their 'Pirate ARGG-itude!' For more information, visit out website - www.visitsmithmountainlake.com or call 540-721-1203

Info

Bridgewater Plaza 16430 Booker T. Washington Highway, Moneta, Virginia 24121

Visit Event Website

(540) 721-1203

Contests
