11am - 6pm Saturday, 11am-5pm Sunday

The Smith Mountain Lake Wine Festival is held every year the last weekend of September. $25 Taster Tickets/$20 Non-Taster Tickets (AT THE GATE TICKETS!! $35/$25). The ‘VIP Lounge’ is an enclosed premium location, ideal for listening to the bands and relaxing in a casual atmosphere. Enjoy a day of complimentary fine-catered dining and a great selection of quality wines & beverages, all in fun-filled surrounding. The VIP Lounge comes complete with clean, private, air-conditioned deluxe restroom facilities! An outside, fenced patio area complete with comfortable seating and recliners take your wine festival experience to a whole new level of enjoyment. Sit back and relax. Tickets are $125 per person.