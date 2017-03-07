SML Beer & BBQ Festival

Smith Mountain Lake Beer & BBQ Festival, first Saturday of May from 1pm – 7pm on Route 122 in Downtown Moneta. There will be 8 BBQ vendors with a variety of barbecue from North Carolina to Kansas City. Over 50 Craft Vendors. 20 Breweries featuring 60 Craft Beers. 2 local bands. Advance Tasting Ticket, $20. Gate Tasting Ticket, $30. Regular Admission, $5 (does not include tasting tickets). Go to www.visitsmithmountainlake.com to order your ticket today. Children 6 and under free. No coolers allowed. Free Parking. Rain or Shine!