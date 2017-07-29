SML Cardboard Boat Regatta

W.E. Skelton 4-H Educational Conference Center 775 Hermitage Road , Wirtz, Virginia 24184

We will hold the inaugural Smith Mountain Lake Cardboard Boat Regatta and will include a pre-party, with viewing of the boats, music and refreshments. 

Organize your co-workers, neighbors or friends and build your uniquely-designed cardboard boat. Make sure to follow the rules regarding materials that can and cannot be used. At least two people must sail the craft through the water course. Paddles will be provided as well as life jackets.

549-721-2759

